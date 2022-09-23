New Century Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

