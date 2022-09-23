New Century Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Century Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,140 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 7.7% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Century Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

SLV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 2,608,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,377,482. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

