New Century Advisors LLC Sells 4,832 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

New Century Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PEBO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 1,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,141. The stock has a market cap of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

