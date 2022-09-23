New Century Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Century Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.36. 129,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,435. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $296.59 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.