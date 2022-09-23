Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. 301,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,827. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

