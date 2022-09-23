Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $292,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,877,913 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

