Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 163,642 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

