Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 74,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

