Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $158.67. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,137. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average of $185.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

