Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 3,920,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,438,168. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

