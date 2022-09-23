Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NWL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,031. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

