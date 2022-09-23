Newfound Research LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC owned 1.35% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,376,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,092,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMOM traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,661. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

