Newfound Research LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $16.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,857. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,834,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

