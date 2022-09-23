Newfound Research LLC Has $95,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 196,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,136. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

