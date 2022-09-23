Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,563 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

