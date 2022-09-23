Newfound Research LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,832. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

