Newfound Research LLC Sells 135 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Newfound Research LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.52. 49,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

