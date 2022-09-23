Newfound Research LLC Sells 209 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.05. 11,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

