Newfound Research LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,269 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47.

