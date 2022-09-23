Newfound Research LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

TMO traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $515.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,331. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.