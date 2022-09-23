Newfound Research LLC Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:APH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,403. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

