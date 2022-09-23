Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 833 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

