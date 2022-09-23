Newman & Schimel LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Union Pacific makes up about 0.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.2% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,043. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $231.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.