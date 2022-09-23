Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.66

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 19123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

