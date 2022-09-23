NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $536,361.18 and $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00276037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031598 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 143,767,458,901 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

