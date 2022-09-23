NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Down 8.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 8,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 23,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

