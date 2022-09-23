Nicholas Smedley Purchases 400,000 Shares of AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1 – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Smedley purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,272.73).

AD1 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91.

Get AD1 alerts:

About AD1

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AD1 Holdings Limited, a technology company, engages in the investment and creation of SaaS platforms. It builds talent platforms to connect employers and candidates. The company's solutions include career portals; career pages; and Art of Mentoring that delivers mentoring programs through SaaS solutions and evidence-based program design.

Receive News & Ratings for AD1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AD1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.