Nicholas Smedley Purchases 400,000 Shares of AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1 – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Smedley purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,272.73).
AD1 Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91.
About AD1
