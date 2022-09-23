NitroEX (NTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $612,482.10

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One NitroEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NitroEX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. NitroEX has a total market cap of $612,482.10 and approximately $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX’s launch date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. The official website for NitroEX is www.nitroex.io. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

