Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.49

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.49 and traded as high as $42.85. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 13,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

