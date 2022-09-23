Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

NYSE NOC traded down $19.43 on Friday, reaching $477.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,050. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.47.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

