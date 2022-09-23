Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.76. 3,141,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.