Norway Savings Bank Purchases 539 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.90.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

