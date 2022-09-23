Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

