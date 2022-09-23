NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

