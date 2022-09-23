NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $4,800.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $140.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,502.50.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,009.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4,335.34. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $50,663,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
