NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $4,800.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $140.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,502.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,009.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4,335.34. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $50,663,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

