O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 3.8 %

OI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

