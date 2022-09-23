Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,935 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16.

