Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 595 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $319.63. 37,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

