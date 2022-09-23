Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. 41,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,984. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24.

