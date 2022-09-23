Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

