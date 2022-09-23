Oak Asset Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,742. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $78.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

