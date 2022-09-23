Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 0.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.02. 4,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

