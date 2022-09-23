Octopus Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32,010.55 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $32,010.55 and approximately $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

