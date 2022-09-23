ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About ODIN PROTOCOL
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading
