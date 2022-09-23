Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

Okta Stock Down 3.1 %

OKTA stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 80,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Okta

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.04.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

