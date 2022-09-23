OLIO Financial Planning Purchases 6,201 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

