OLIO Financial Planning Sells 2,763 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,946,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.48. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,049. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

