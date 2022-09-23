OLIO Financial Planning Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Tenable were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

TENB stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

