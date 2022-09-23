One Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46,709.00 (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Cash has a total market capitalization of $176,044.00 and $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, One Cash has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One One Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

One Cash Profile

One Cash’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

One Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

