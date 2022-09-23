Oppenheimer & Close LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,978 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 5.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 116,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,448. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

